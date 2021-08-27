Up to 11,000 people a day used Riviera Maya ferry services during the Summer holidays

Cozumel, Quintana Roo (August 26, 2021).- Summer holidays have seen the movement of up to 11,000 daily passengers at the Cozumel-Playa del Carmen ferry terminal. Alicia Ricalde Magaña, head of the Port Administration, reported the figures as the summer season comes to a close.

Ricalde Magaña says that at the San Miguel dock in Cozumel, between 9,000 and 11,000 passengers were registered per day during the holidays. She says due to the increase in travelers, health and sanitary measures were reinforced to maintain order and above all, reduce the risk of contagion of the virus.

Now that the summer holidays have come to an end, Ricalde Magaña reported just over 7,500 passengers used the same Cozumel-Playa del Carmen ferry terminal on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The decrease has been attributed to the return to classes, she said.

