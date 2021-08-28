UNAM dismissed Aesthetic Research Institute Director who said that “a femicide is an act of love”

The request to remove Iván Ruiz García from the Aesthetic Research Institute was made by Rector Graue.

MEXICO CITY, (August 28, 2021).- The rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Enrique Graue, requested the removal of the director of the Institute for Aesthetic Research, Iván Ruiz García, who assured that femicides “are acts of love.”

In a letter addressed to the current president of the Governing Board, Javier Garcíadiego Dantan, the rector referred to the unfortunate statements that Ruiz García made to Radio Universidad, which became known on Wednesday, August 25 ”, reported the UNAM through a newsletter.

This Thursday, the audio in which the director issued his comments was broadcast, which caused outrage among the student community.

Femicides have a very passionate component. I have thought a lot about femicides, ahd concluded that are finally an act of love, because the imprint on the corpse is a passion of the soul and femicide, no matter how bloody and horrific it may seem, is an act of love, an act of donation with a dose of cruelty.” Iván Ruiz García

Although the comment was issued on June 30 during a Radio UNAM program, it was released during a broadcast on August 25, for which the immediate dismissal of the professor was demanded.

In addition, at another point in the conversation, the man affirmed that women who have no class and who are “dark-skinned”, allow themselves to be violated.

Hoy @Indomita_Versa compartió las misoginas declaraciones del director del instituto de estéticas de la UNAM, Iván Ruiz, el tipo afirma que los feminicidios son un acto de amor… ¿y adivinen según él a qué feminista reconoce y cita? A Rita Segato, así es: pic.twitter.com/LJoWMDqHhK — Alba Calderón (@soldealba) August 26, 2021

