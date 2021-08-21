  • Crime,
    • U.S. court to hear Mexico litigation against arms makers, says minister Marcelo Ebrard

    By on August 21, 2021
    Illegal arms seized by Mexican authorities often have entered the country from the U.S. (PHOTO: scpr.org)

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 20, 2021 (Reuters) – A U.S. federal court in Massachusetts has agreed to hear litigation filed by the Mexican government against various arms manufacturers in the United States, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Friday, August 20th.

    “It is a first big step. Now comes the notification and the legal process. We’re advancing,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

    Mexico is accusing weapon manufacturers of reckless business practices that supply what the Mexican government has called a “torrent” of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths.

    Source: Reuters

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



