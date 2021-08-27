U.S. Consulate Merida welcomes new Consul General Dorothy Ngutter

Merida, Yucatan — The United States Consulate General in Merida is pleased to announce the arrival of Consul General Dorothy Ngutter.

Dorothy Ngutter is a career Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. Her previous diplomatic postings include Pakistan, Turkey, the U.S. Mission to NATO in Belgium and Mali.

She has served in Washington D.C.as a Special Assistant to former Under Secretary for Political Affairs Ambassador William J. Burns, as the Peru Desk Officer in the Office of Andean Affairs, and as a Watch Officer in the State Department’s Operations Center responsible for briefing and alerting then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and other senior officials on breaking foreign affairs matters.

The Consul General and her team will continue to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Yucatan Peninsula and the United States that date back to 1843, the date of the first consulate in the region.

CG Ngutter will focus on economic prosperity, education and people-to-people ties, and the completion of the new Consulate building as a center for diplomatic engagement in the Yucatan Peninsula – all while prioritizing the important provision of consular services and protection of U.S. citizens living in or visiting the region.

CG Ngutter joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 2002. She holds a Master of Arts in Law & Diplomacy (MALD) from The Fletcher School at Tufts University and graduated with a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Communication Studies from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

