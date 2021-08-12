U · Tara Towers real estate development inaugurated in Cholul

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021) .- From this real estate development located in the Merida community of Cholul, Vila Dosal, together with the owner of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Rubén Ramírez Torres, and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, performed the inaugural ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling.
In the presence of the president of the Business Coordinating Council and of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) Mérida, Fernando Ponce Díaz, the Director of Construction of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Alejandro Becerra Camberos, thanked the state government for the willingness to maintain the attractions of Yucatan that provide certainty to invest.
Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor of the State (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal thanked the confidence of the investors of Michoacán deposited in Yucatan since the real estate sector generates an important number of jobs for the Yucatecans and It is an example of the competitive advantages that Yucatán offers, he said.
Through this investment, they are generating 450 direct and indirect jobs during their construction and is in addition to the more than 20 thousand jobs recovered until July, of the 25 thousand that were lost in the pandemic.
Before the Director of Construction of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Alejandro Becerra Camberos, he asserted that, after a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the passage of five natural phenomena, the Yucatecans, working together, come forward.
“This development of investors who come from Michoacán is a great example of the competitive advantages that Yucatán offers: the ease of doing paperwork, security, quality of life, and, above all, the coordinated work between the state government and the municipal government”, Vila Dosal exhibited.
U · Tara Towers is a real estate project with 5 towers, each one has 20 apartments for which, in total, there are 100 apartments, plus amenities such as clubhouse, gym, and common areas.
It is the first vertical development that offers a location with easy access, a variety of amenities, and affordable prices, which allow a safe and profitable investment.
In his speech, Mayor Renán Barrera emphasized that the inauguration of the U · Tara apartment complex consolidates Mérida as a leading city through a joint partnership between society and government, which continues to manifest its national and international projection, with a dynamism that is already beginning to resume its level in Yucatan thanks to that sum of efforts.
Together with the investors and the mayor of Mérida, Vila Dosal made a tour of the sample department, the sales office, and the clubhouse of this real estate development.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Historic Center of Mérida, with 300 deteriorated facades: Preservation Board
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- The.
-
Kathy Hochul says she’ll run for New York governor next year after finishing Cuomo’s term
Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American.
-
World Elephant Day 2021: Here are some things we can do to save these ‘gentle giants’
August 12, 2021.- Every year on.
-
Environmentalists say construction of the Xcaret Marina will have a negative ecological impact on the reefs
The construction of the new Grupo.
-
INAH announces closure of the Cobá archaeological zone in Tulum due to COVID outbreak (again)
Quintana Roo, (August 12, 2021).- The.
-
Children with cancer in Quintana Roo are still waiting for their medications
They demand the federal government to.
-
Fishermen predict a good octopus season this year
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- A.
-
Homeless animals in Cancún have a friend in PETA Latino!
Homeless animals in Cancún, Mexico, have.
-
Campeche hoteliers concerned about low tourism activity
CAMPECHE, (August 12, 2021) .- Tourists.
-
“Strong and healthy” is how the baby manatee is reported in Huay Pix
QUINTANA ROO, (August 12, 2021).- According.
Leave a Comment