U · Tara Towers real estate development inaugurated in Cholul

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021) .- From this real estate development located in the Merida community of Cholul, Vila Dosal, together with the owner of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Rubén Ramírez Torres, and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, performed the inaugural ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling.

In the presence of the president of the Business Coordinating Council and of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) Mérida, Fernando Ponce Díaz, the Director of Construction of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Alejandro Becerra Camberos, thanked the state government for the willingness to maintain the attractions of Yucatan that provide certainty to invest.

Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor of the State (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal thanked the confidence of the investors of Michoacán deposited in Yucatan since the real estate sector generates an important number of jobs for the Yucatecans and It is an example of the competitive advantages that Yucatán offers, he said.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

Through this investment, they are generating 450 direct and indirect jobs during their construction and is in addition to the more than 20 thousand jobs recovered until July, of the 25 thousand that were lost in the pandemic.

Before the Director of Construction of Inmobiliaria Rurama, Alejandro Becerra Camberos, he asserted that, after a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the passage of five natural phenomena, the Yucatecans, working together, come forward.

“This development of investors who come from Michoacán is a great example of the competitive advantages that Yucatán offers: the ease of doing paperwork, security, quality of life, and, above all, the coordinated work between the state government and the municipal government”, Vila Dosal exhibited.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

U · Tara Towers is a real estate project with 5 towers, each one has 20 apartments for which, in total, there are 100 apartments, plus amenities such as clubhouse, gym, and common areas.

It is the first vertical development that offers a location with easy access, a variety of amenities, and affordable prices, which allow a safe and profitable investment.

In his speech, Mayor Renán Barrera emphasized that the inauguration of the U · Tara apartment complex consolidates Mérida as a leading city through a joint partnership between society and government, which continues to manifest its national and international projection, with a dynamism that is already beginning to resume its level in Yucatan thanks to that sum of efforts.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

Together with the investors and the mayor of Mérida, Vila Dosal made a tour of the sample department, the sales office, and the clubhouse of this real estate development.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments