Two disturbances with hurricane potential sotted by forecasters, one in the Atlantic, and another in the Caribbean

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance Monday that could see some development later in the week as it moves across the Atlantic. They also expect another disturbance to form over the western Caribbean Sea in the next few days.

The Atlantic disturbance, described as a broad area of low pressure, carried disorganized showers over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters don’t expect much development over the next couple of days until mid-week. Then some gradual development should be possible as it moves northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Meanwhile, the disturbance forecast to form in the Caribbean Sea near Honduras and Nicaragua later this week should see favorable environmental conditions, according to the hurricane center. That should make the system, also a broad area of low pressure, see some gradual development as it moves west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Both of the disturbances have a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

Source: Yahoo News

