Two disturbances could become tropical depressions this week in the Atlantic

Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

On Saturday, August 7th, there were three systems, though one has since dissipated.

Here’s what is known from the hurricane center’s update:

Disturbance 1

Disturbance 1 was located 400 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands as of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. advisory.

There is a low pressure system 400 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. In the next 48 hours, Forecasters say there is a 50% chance of formation and a 60% chance over the next five days.

That system continues to produce “disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” according to the 8 p.m. update.

“However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the low moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph,” forecasters noted.

The system could reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday, and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico the following day, before arriving near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

As of 8 p.m., forecasters are saying that tropical storm watches or warnings could be required with “shorter-than-normal lead times for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.”

The storm could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Disturbance 2

Disturbance 2 was located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles as of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. advisory.

The second disturbance — showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure — is located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. By 8 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said the storm had diminished. There was a 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of developing over the next five days.

“Although environmental conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest or west at around 10 mph,” forecasters said.

Source: The Weather Channel

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments