Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Julian formed Sunday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, and Tropical Storm Kate is due to emerge by Monday, forecasters said.
Julian is expected to gradually gain strength through Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center expects it to be short-lived. Forecasters say Julian will likely be a post-tropical storm by Monday evening.
Julian was moving northeast at about 17 mph as of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles from its center.
Also in the central Atlantic is Tropical Depression Ten, which is likely to become Tropical Storm Kate on Sunday or Monday, forecasters said. The presence of storm-hindering upper level winds is slowing its development at present. It’s expected to stay east of the U.S. mainland.
The center of Tropical Depression Ten was moving north at 10 mph on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located just east of the Delmarva Peninsula, off the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S., could see some slow development. The system is expected to move southeast and then east, taking it away from the U.S. East Coast.
And, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Tuesday. That tropical wave, according to the National Hurricane Center, has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.
And, the season’s second major hurricane — Hurricane Ida — made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a powerful Category 4 storm.
The next named storm to form after Kate would be Larry.
Source: Weather.com
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Double suicide or femicide?
Merida Yucatan; August 25, 2021.- State Police.
-
Noise pollution is killing birds and mammals in Quintana Roo
When locals and tourists come to.
-
FGE links a man for family violence against his pregnant wife in Tekax, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (August 30, 2021).- After the.
-
National Guard seizes 33 boxes with frozen octopus at the Mérida Airport
Staff of the National Guard realized.
-
Citizens protest against the CFE due to the lack of electricity in the Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021) .-.
-
Shipment with 643,500 Pfizer vaccines against covid-19 arrives at the Mexico City International Airport
Mexico City, (August 30, 2021).- In.
-
Senior citizen victim of crime in the Vicente Solís neighborhood of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- A.
-
Monday, August 30th, thousands of students return to school after 17 months
The educational system starts up facing.
-
Fatal traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancun highway, ADO bus hits a car and 2 women die
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- Two.
-
AMLO wants to use Mexico’s IMF funds to repay expensive debt
Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Leave a Comment