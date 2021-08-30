Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Julian formed Sunday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, and Tropical Storm Kate is due to emerge by Monday, forecasters said.

Julian is expected to gradually gain strength through Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center expects it to be short-lived. Forecasters say Julian will likely be a post-tropical storm by Monday evening.

Julian was moving northeast at about 17 mph as of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles from its center.

Also in the central Atlantic is Tropical Depression Ten, which is likely to become Tropical Storm Kate on Sunday or Monday, forecasters said. The presence of storm-hindering upper level winds is slowing its development at present. It’s expected to stay east of the U.S. mainland.

The center of Tropical Depression Ten was moving north at 10 mph on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located just east of the Delmarva Peninsula, off the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S., could see some slow development. The system is expected to move southeast and then east, taking it away from the U.S. East Coast.

And, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Tuesday. That tropical wave, according to the National Hurricane Center, has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

And, the season’s second major hurricane — Hurricane Ida — made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The next named storm to form after Kate would be Larry.

Source: Weather.com

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments