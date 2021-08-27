Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).- A new tropical phenomenon formed in the Caribbean Sea, the tropical depression number “Nine” evolved into tropical storm “Ida”.

According to information from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, tropical storm “Ida” has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Photo: (Sipse)

For its part, the National Meteorological Service locates “Ida” 815 kilometers east-southeast of Cancun.

According to its trajectory towards the northeast , the phenomenon heads towards the island of Cuba , where it would hit as a tropical storm this Friday August 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Con base al boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de Miami informamos que se formó la toromenta tropical IDA, sus vientos máximos sostenidos son de 65 km/h y continúa con su trayectoria hacia el noreste.



Por su trayectoria no representa riesgo para nuestro municipio. pic.twitter.com/G9L7MkSSv4 — Protección Civil Cancún (@PCivilCancun) August 26, 2021

By 1 am on August 28, “Ida” would reach the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, still as a storm, reaching the category of hurricane around 1:00 pm that same day.

Due to its current trajectory, tropical storm “Ida” does not represent a risk for Quintana Roo.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments