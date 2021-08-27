Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).- A new tropical phenomenon formed in the Caribbean Sea, the tropical depression number “Nine” evolved into tropical storm “Ida”.
According to information from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, tropical storm “Ida” has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
For its part, the National Meteorological Service locates “Ida” 815 kilometers east-southeast of Cancun.
According to its trajectory towards the northeast , the phenomenon heads towards the island of Cuba , where it would hit as a tropical storm this Friday August 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Con base al boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de Miami informamos que se formó la toromenta tropical IDA, sus vientos máximos sostenidos son de 65 km/h y continúa con su trayectoria hacia el noreste.— Protección Civil Cancún (@PCivilCancun) August 26, 2021
Por su trayectoria no representa riesgo para nuestro municipio. pic.twitter.com/G9L7MkSSv4
By 1 am on August 28, “Ida” would reach the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, still as a storm, reaching the category of hurricane around 1:00 pm that same day.
Due to its current trajectory, tropical storm “Ida” does not represent a risk for Quintana Roo.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Guard detains woman at Mérida airport with almost half a million pesos in cash
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- Agents.
-
Senior citizens visit the Mérida Municipal Police facilities
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021) .-.
-
Return to face-to-face classes in Yucatan will be voluntary
Taking class at school or at.
-
SSY reports 222 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 7, 2021).- This.
-
Fight between elderly couple ends with wife’s death in Progreso
Elderly woman dies after fighting with.
-
Mexican F1 pilot ‘Checo’ Pérez renews contract with Red Bull for 2022
The team Red bull announced this Friday, before.
-
AMLO says the US needs to invest in Central American development
The United States needs to invest.
-
Chiapas teachers blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering morning conference venue
Mexican teachers in the southern Mexican.
-
Discovery reveals a prehistoric lineage of humans previously unknown to science
The remains of a 17- to.
-
New York Times journalists evacuated from Afghanistan with help from Mexico
The Mexican government helped evacuate a.
Leave a Comment