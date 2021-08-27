  • Expat Community,
    • Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea

    The phenomenon does not represent a risk to the Yucatan Peninsula. Photo: (Sipse)

    Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).- A new tropical phenomenon formed in the Caribbean Sea, the tropical depression number “Nine” evolved into tropical storm “Ida”.

    According to information from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, tropical storm “Ida” has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

    Photo: (Sipse)

    For its part, the National Meteorological Service locates “Ida” 815 kilometers east-southeast of Cancun.

    According to its trajectory towards the northeast , the phenomenon heads towards the island of Cuba , where it would hit as a tropical storm this Friday August 27 at 1:00 p.m.

    By 1 am on August 28, “Ida” would reach the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, still as a storm, reaching the category of hurricane around 1:00 pm that same day.

    Due to its current trajectory, tropical storm “Ida” does not represent a risk for Quintana Roo.

    Source: Sipse

