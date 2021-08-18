Tropical Storm Grace will cause HEAVY RAINS in these Mexican states

Rain could cause heavy flooding in these states of Mexico

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- Tropical storm Grace becomes, with the passing of the hours, a threat to several states of Mexico; especially for those located in the Yucatan Peninsula, so the National Water Commission ( Conagua) and the National Meteorological Service ( SMN ) keep up to date to monitor the natural phenomenon.

According to the SMN , this Tuesday tropical storm Grace is located north of Jamaica although due to the winds and speed it could approach the Yucatan Peninsula as of Wednesday. Due to this situation, he asked citizens to be alert to the warnings they issue

What states will have HEAVY RAIN for Grace?

The agency, dependent on Conagua, assured that tropical storm Grace is located 1,195 kilometers east-southeast of the coast of Cancun and is moving west at 24 kilometers per hour; one of the most touristic areas in Mexico.

In addition, the SMN detailed that the affected states are:

Yucatan.

Quintana Roo.

Campeche.

La #TormentaTropical #Grace se localiza a 1,095 km al este-sureste de las costas de #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo y se desplaza hacia el oeste a 24 km/h. Se prevé que, a partir del miércoles, el sistema afecte a la #PenínsulaDeYucatán, por lo que se mantiene en vigilancia. Más detalles👇 pic.twitter.com/5H4IEVYvX4 — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) August 17, 2021

Source: Heraldo usa

