    • Tropical Storm Grace will cause HEAVY RAINS in these Mexican states

    By on August 18, 2021
    Tropical storm in Mexico. Photo: (Twitter SandraYaniraSV)

    Rain could cause heavy flooding in these states of Mexico

    Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- Tropical storm  Grace becomes, with the passing of the hours, a threat to several states of Mexico; especially for those located in the Yucatan Peninsula,  so the National Water Commission ( Conagua)  and the National Meteorological Service ( SMN ) keep up to date to monitor the natural phenomenon. 

    According to the SMN , this Tuesday tropical storm  Grace is located north of Jamaica although due to the winds and speed it could approach the Yucatan Peninsula as of Wednesday. Due to this situation, he asked citizens to  be alert to the warnings they issue

    What states will have HEAVY RAIN for Grace? 

    The agency,  dependent on Conagua, assured that tropical storm  Grace is located 1,195 kilometers east-southeast of the coast of Cancun and is moving west at 24 kilometers per hour; one of the most touristic areas in Mexico. 

    In addition, the SMN detailed that the affected states are: 

    • Yucatan.
    • Quintana Roo.
    • Campeche.

    Source: Heraldo usa

