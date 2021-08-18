Tropical Storm Grace will cause HEAVY RAINS in these Mexican states

Rain could cause heavy flooding in these states of Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- Tropical storm Grace becomes, with the passing of the hours, a threat to several states of Mexico; especially for those located in the Yucatan Peninsula, so the National Water Commission ( Conagua) and the National Meteorological Service ( SMN ) keep up to date to monitor the natural phenomenon.
According to the SMN , this Tuesday tropical storm Grace is located north of Jamaica although due to the winds and speed it could approach the Yucatan Peninsula as of Wednesday. Due to this situation, he asked citizens to be alert to the warnings they issue
What states will have HEAVY RAIN for Grace?
The agency, dependent on Conagua, assured that tropical storm Grace is located 1,195 kilometers east-southeast of the coast of Cancun and is moving west at 24 kilometers per hour; one of the most touristic areas in Mexico.
In addition, the SMN detailed that the affected states are:
- Yucatan.
- Quintana Roo.
- Campeche.
La #TormentaTropical #Grace se localiza a 1,095 km al este-sureste de las costas de #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo y se desplaza hacia el oeste a 24 km/h. Se prevé que, a partir del miércoles, el sistema afecte a la #PenínsulaDeYucatán, por lo que se mantiene en vigilancia. Más detalles👇 pic.twitter.com/5H4IEVYvX4— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) August 17, 2021
Source: Heraldo usa
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What to do when a hurricane threatens
When the storm approaches, don’t get.
-
Letter of commitment eliminated by the SEP
Delfina Gómez, head of the Ministry.
-
The body eaten by sharks could be of a Cuban citizen, his wife asks for help to move his remains
Meibis Armenteros Pozo affirms that her.
-
Temporary shelters are already prepared in Yucatan
So far, no populations are expected.
-
Archaeological zones close due to the passage of tropical storm “Grace” in Yucatan
YUCATAN, (August 18, 2021).- The National.
-
Mexican Senate gives the green light to the expropriation of Dzibilchaltún in favor of the people of Chablekal
YUCATAN, (August 18, 2021).- The Chablekal.
-
Mural of ‘the Lord of the Ducks’ is suspended in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- The.
-
Actions continue to safeguard a group of pigs rescued in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- The.
-
Have you seen the coat of arms of Mérida? Today we celebrate its 403rd anniversary!
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- Eight.
-
Vila Dosal meets with the Secretary of Energy and Arab ambassadors
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment