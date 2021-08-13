Travel brands can play an important role in helping holidaymakers understand travel protocols and guidelines

Travel brands can engage with potential travellers at various stages of the consumer journey to reassure and deepen their relation with customers – from alerting them of countries available for overseas travel on the green and amber lists to ensuring they have ordered a test upon their arrival back in England.

Consider the marketing strategy of On the Beach this summer. Instead of pushing out deals on summer holidays, the online travel agent decided it could better serve customers during the uncertainty by offering easy to follow explanations of global travel recommendations and country-specific protocols.

The company’s efforts seem to be paying off, according to the YouGov BrandIndex which monitors the performance and health of brands. On the Beach’s ‘consideration’ scores have improved by 23% and its ‘recommendation’ scores by 85% this summer.

Furthermore, we investigated some of the best ways to attract the attention of travellers based on data from YouGov’s Global Travel Profiles.

Social media fares best among adults in the UK, with 36% saying advertising on social media platforms would catch their attention. This soars to 52% among adults aged 18-34.

Travel websites and TV can also be influential sources of information. Three out of ten UK adults say they notice ads on travel sites (29%) and free-to-view TV channels (30%). One in five (18%) also say they are drawn to ads on video and audio streaming services.

It’s critical to ensure the quality and clarity of travel guidelines and rules for travellers to feel reassured and in control of their holidays.

We’re still very early into the recovery period and it’s up to travel brands and travel agents to provide a helping hand where possible to keep people informed.

There is more on our latest insights into traveller behaviours and our forecasts in YouGov’s International Travel & Tourism Report 2021.

Source: YouGov’s International Travel

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments