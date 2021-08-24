Tourism entrepreneurs discuss how to rescue the tourism industry in Yucatan

Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .- Businessmen from the Yucatan tourism sector will present 18 proposals in infrastructure and promotion in a congress that will be held this Tuesday, August 24th, in which alternatives for the economic reactivation of the sector will be presented.

The president of the Tourism Business Council (Cetur), Jorge Carrillo Sáenz, said that the six convening organizations – Cetur, the Mexican Association of Yucatan Hotels (AMHY), the Association of Tourism Promoting Agencies (Aaprotuy), the Mexican Association of the Tourism Industry (AMIT), the Feminine Tourism Confederation (Confetur) and the International Association of Professionals in Wedding Destinations, brought together 18 initiatives that will be discussed with this proposal.

He explained that the objective of this congress is to propose alternatives that the sector will have as a priority to later present it to the three levels of government, towards a common goal.

He added that the state’s tourism companies have lost three important seasons in 2020 and 2021 due to a lack of projection and promotional tasks for the state.

He explained that the health emergency has put at serious risk the subsistence of a large number of establishments in this line of business that contribute to the economy of the entity. Additionally, hundreds of jobs have been lost or markedly reduced due to the pandemic.

In a personal way, Juan José Martín, president of AHMY, said that the objective is to create a common front to promote actions on the tourism agenda and build a specific agenda for the state’s tourism sector.

