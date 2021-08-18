Ticul, Yucatan wins a gold medal for having the best chocolate in the world

Ticul.- The company Ki’Xocolatl, from Mathieu Brees, located in Ticul, Yucatán, recently won the gold medal for the Best Chocolate of Origin in the world, in the International Chocolate Contest, which the Agency for Agricultural Valuation of France, AVPA delivers, where the creations of the company Ki’Xocolatl competed against 180 types of chocolate, from 40 different countries.

Ki’Xocolatl also won the bronze medal in the Fantasy category, for a mixture of lime and caramelized almonds that led the brand to win that medal.

Photo: (Yucatan al momento)

For 20 years, the Belgian chocolatier, Mathieu Brees, insisted on creating an artisan chocolate from Yucatecan cradle, as he was convinced that the cocoa bean from these lands could create a product of excellence.

In his search, the specialist found in Ticul, a municipality in the south of the state, Creole cocoa, from which today he obtains what in his opinion is the finest chocolate in the country.

Not all cocoa is the same, Creole is used for the finest products, such as the one made in Yucatan, which only represents 10 percent of world production.

Photo: (Yucatan al momento)

Meanwhile, the outsider is very resistant and ideal for producing chocolate bars, more than 70 percent of the production is made with this plant; and the Trinitario type, a mixture of the Creole and the common cocoa; fuses the aroma and flavor of the former with the resistance of the latter.

Today Mexico occupies the 11th place in cocoa production, the countries that stand out are African nations such as Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria or Cameroon, in Latin American Brazil and Ecuador, and in Asia Malaysia and Indonesia.

