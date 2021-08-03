Thursday night’s movie at Il Caffé features “The Castle”

Greetings film fans:

Thursday night’s movie is Australia’s favorite movie about Australians, a mix of hilarious stereotypes and unpredictable plot lines about a homeowner’s battle with local government.

The Castle (1997) follows homeowner Darryl Kerrigan as he fights City Hall’s declaration of eminent domain over his property bordering the airport.

Starring Michael Caton as Darryl Kerrigan, with a young Eric Bana (who went on to play Bruce Banner in the Hulk movie in 2003) as Con Petropoulos, Kerrigan’s daughter’s fiancé. Here’s the IMDb link:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118826/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_4

Il Caffe. Thursday, August 5. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.

Please RSVP to me via WhatsApp: 999 990 0858

