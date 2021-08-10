Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe

Greetings film fans:
Thursday night brings us Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021), a documentary about the life and times (and untimely demise) of celebrated chef and globe-trotting raconteur Anthony Bourdain.
Comprised of film clips and interviews with his friends and associates, Roadrunner attempts to make sense why Bourdain, as famous and beloved as he was, should take his own life at the relatively young age of 61.
Highly rated.
Here's the IMDb link:
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) – IMDb
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain: Directed by Morgan Neville. With Anthony Bourdain, Ottavia Bourdain, …
Il Caffe. Thursday, August 12. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.
Please RSVP via phone or WhatsApp: 999 990 0858
See you there…
