Three people are murdered on average every week in Cancun, Quintana Roo

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 25, 2021).- Cancun is the area of ​​Quintana Roo, where in the last month more high-impact crimes were committed, including murders, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

Although during July there were fewer homicides in Cancun compared to the previous month, 15 against 29, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) it is the municipality where, in the last month, more murders were committed in Quintana Roo; exceeds the figures reported in Isla Mujeres, Solidaridad, Othón P. Blanco, and Puerto Morelos.

Not only the murders make Benito Juárez an unsafe “paradise”. In the accumulated first seven months of 2021, it was also a state leader in car theft, injuries, threats, family violence, and robbery in three different modalities.

In the breakdown of crimes, the SESNSP reported that, from January to July, 1,826 investigation folders were initiated for crimes of family violence, 941 for property damage, and 907 for breach of trust.

In fourth place, in terms of the highest number of crimes, is business, pedestrian, and car robbery, with 862, 728, and 543 cases reported, respectively.

Also, the highest number of complaints are crimes for intentional injuries. From January to July, 672 investigation files were initiated, of which five were for firearms, 79 with stab weapons, 204 were marked as “with another element” and 385 stipulated as “not specified”.

High impact crimes

Although the murders are not listed as the most reported in Benito Juárez; so far this year, 170 intentional homicides have been registered, of which 117 involve firearms; 21 stabbed weapons and 32 were marked as “unspecified.”

Of these crimes, 18 murders were registered in January; 28, in February; 24 in March; 29 in April; 27 in May; 29 in June; and 15 in July.

Although the SESNSP does not contemplate the executions committed in the current month, August stands out for the murder of Nahúm Ojeda Hernández, head of Public Notary 36, shot on August 6 when he was driving on Tikal Avenue.

At the time, the FGE Quintana Roo reported that the alleged perpetrators were captured and linked to the process.

Regarding femicides, there are eight, from January to July, of which four were committed with a knife; two, with “another object”; and two, “not specified”, in the months of January (one), April (two), May (two), June (two) and July (one).

