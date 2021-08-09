The ‘Yucatan Solidario’ initiative is recognized by the UN for the second time

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021) .- For the second year in a row, the ‘Yucatán Solidario’ initiative, promoted by the State Government in coordination with civil associations and companies, was recognized by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the Organization of the United Nations (UNDESA) as one of the best practices showing positive results in the scope of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and that can be replicated internationally for the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda.

Yucatán Solidario, along with 3 other initiatives carried out in the state, were highlighted by the United Nations for having great adaptability to be replicated and have an international impact during the Second Open Call for Good Practices, Success Stories and Lessons Learned from the SDGs in the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The aim of this call was to collect inspiring progress and success stories and various good practices that can be replicated and scaled up to address existing gaps and limitations. Sharing all these local experiences on a global scale is critical to supporting recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating progress towards the Decade of Action to meet the SDGs.

These recognitions highlight that the Yucatecans have adopted a fundamental role in the development and reconstruction of the state and that through multi-stakeholder initiatives such as “Yucatán Solidario” promoted by the State Government, alliances were intertwined with all sectors of society who, from their trenches, have fought as one, joining their efforts to face the contingency.

This shows that the solid foundations and alliances forged in the framework of the implementation and localization of the 2030 Agenda in the state of Yucatan have been of vital importance to strengthen these bonds of hope and support.

These recognitions show us once again that by working together, the state government, municipalities and civil society, can strengthen the position of Yucatán at the national and international level as a state committed to Sustainable Development and that is an example in the scope and fulfillment of the SDGs. and the 2030 Agenda.

