The state government invests 15 million pesos (USD745,000) in cleaning materials for the return to school

Motul, Yucatan; (August 13, 2021).- The safe return to classes is a priority of the state government, for which an initial investment of 15 million pesos was made in cleaning and hygiene materials that will be distributed to schools throughout the state.

The Secretary of Education Liborio Vidal Aguilar supervised the distribution of the packages from the Educational Development Center (CEDE) of Motul, where he informed that the delivery of this material will be carried out on a recurring basis or when required by the basic level institutions of Yucatán.

These inputs are provided to complement the efforts made by mothers, fathers, and guardians, as well as teachers, and school personnel to maintain educational facilities in good condition.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

In the first stage, the schools of the basic education system will be covered and in the next few days, the upper secondary and high school levels. All schools will receive cleaning materials throughout the cycle.

Accompanied by the municipal president of Motul, Roger Rafael Aguilar Arrollo, Vidal Aguilar witnessed the delivery of the packages, which will benefit 194 schools in 21 districts of that region. He added that the following week the disinfection of the buildings will begin and the rehabilitation works of the schools will be intensified.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

In this way, all school institutions will be supported, including those of the federal program “The school is ours”, to which 1,587 schools belong, which since last year have invested part of their resources to care for their buildings.

“It is a great challenge, we need the solidarity and commitment of everyone, educational and municipal authorities, teachers and parents, to achieve a safe return to classes,” concluded Liborio Vidal.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

