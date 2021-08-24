The roof of an abandoned house collapses in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .- On the afternoon of Monday, August 23rd, the roof of an abandoned house collapsed in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood in the Port of Progreso.
A woman was walking in front of the house when the roof collapsed, built with beams and vaults.
Fortunately, the collapse did not leave injuries. Locals know the owner of the house, but do not know where he lives.
The property is located on Calle 39 between 68 and 70, in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood of Progreso.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
-
Campeche restaurant owners go through a critical situation due to low sales
Campeche, (August 24, 2021).- Despite the.
-
Rock and roll legend Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who.
-
Mérida Zoos suffer damage from Grace’s passage
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).-.
-
Houses in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan, the ones with the worst humidity problems in the country
Mérida, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
A “Cocina Economica” employee gets electrocuted in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- An.
-
Mexico seeks application of tougher content rules for automobiles as part of the USMCA trade pact
(Reuters) – Mexico sought formal consultation.
-
Due to lack of permits from Cofepris, 10,000 tons of octopus could be stagnant
Progreso, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021).- The.
-
Oil platform fire knocks around a quarter of Mexico’s daily crude output offline
Oil futures rose Tuesday, extending a.
Leave a Comment