The roof of an abandoned house collapses in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .- On the afternoon of Monday, August 23rd, the roof of an abandoned house collapsed in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood in the Port of Progreso.

A woman was walking in front of the house when the roof collapsed, built with beams and vaults.

Fortunately, the collapse did not leave injuries. Locals know the owner of the house, but do not know where he lives.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The property is located on Calle 39 between 68 and 70, in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood of Progreso.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments