The promotion of the Maya language and culture continues in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- Through a press release, the municipal president of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, assured that with political will and hand in hand with society, he will continue to promote actions for the development and preservation of the Maya language, which he considered one of the main pillars of the cultural identity that defines Mérida and its inhabitants.

In the framework of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, which is celebrated this August 9, Barrera Concha assured that his administration will continue to support all the disciplines that have as their main objective to preserve our cultural roots.

“From the City Council we are going to continue making more and greater efforts to promote and spread the Maya language and recognize the value of the indigenous CULTURE, which is an important part of our roots,” he said. Renán Barrera Concha

The Mayor recalled that one of the most important achievements of the present administration in this matter is the inclusion of the Maya language in the services of the City Council (999-924.40.00) and the modules of Citizen Attention, through the program “Kin wáantikech ” (Do I help you).

“As part of the commitment we have with our Maya-speaking population, we generated this innovative initiative to continue building a sensitive and humanistic government that cares about serving all sectors of the population,” he mentioned. Renán Barrera Concha

The statement indicates that 10 employees from the Citizen Service area collaborate in this service in the Maya language.

In the document, the Mayor announced that the City Council prepared a series of hybrid activities which will begin on Monday 9 and will conclude on the 30th, within the framework of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

Activity program

On Monday, August 9th, there will be a virtual conference and forum to talk about “Music in indigenous peoples: maayat’aan” at 7 pm. Wilfrido Dzul Tzakun, Carlos Canul Tinal, Rocío Pat Medina and Timoteo Nah Pat will participate.

On Thursday, August 12th, at 10 am, the recognition of the course “Táan in kanik maaya” will be delivered to officials of the Directorate of Citizen Attention, City Hall, and Citizen Attention Modules.

On Monday, August 16th, the digital activism in indigenous languages ​​“Maayat’aan” will take place at 6 pm in which María Jesús Pat Chulim, Vicente Canché Moo, Genner Llanes Ortiz and Sásil Sánchez will participate.

On Thursday, August 19th, a video will be broadcast (with narration in Maya and subtitle in Spanish) at 5:00 p.m. on the Mérida Education fan page.

On Monday, August 23rd, at 6 pm, the comic “Ana: Mukul kuxtal” will be presented, with the presence of Vicente Canche Moo, translator in the Maya language; Ana Cecilia Vior, activist in the defense of children’s rights; Iván Tapia Camargo, illustrator, and Miriam Leonor Quintal, as moderator. The presentation of the comic will be made via Facebook.

On Thursday, August 26th the explanation of the Monument of the South Fountain “Ya’axtal Iconographic Unfolding”, will take place at 6 pm. This transmission will also be in virtual mode by the Anthrop. Eduardo Manuel Puga Salazar.

And finally, on Monday, August 30, at 10 am, the Maya Language Interpreter certificates will be awarded to students of the Municipal Academy of Mayan Language “Itzamná”.

