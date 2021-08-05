The number of people infected by Covid-19 skyrockets in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, (August 04, 2021).- The General Hospital of Playa del Carmen increased the number of beds allocated to Covid-19 patients due to the increase in cases and went from 32 to 41cases, with an occupation of 75%.
Francisco Granados Navas, director of the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, reported that a week ago they began to register the increase because before that date they were at 50% occupancy with fewer beds.
” We have started to see a rebound in cases, we are at 75% this week, we have had to increase the number of beds for the same reason. We were registering a decline the week before,” said Granados Navas.
He highlighted that the number of cases of patients who have been confirmed Covid-19 have a common denominator, they do not have any dose of the vaccine against the disease and they are adults who should have already received at least one of the doses.
” Regularly the people who have been arriving are those who have not received a dose, that is what has happened, that is why we invite the population to make the effort to get vaccinated”, he urged.
Since last Saturday, July 31st, at the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, six people have died from the disease, likewise, four people remain in serious condition and intubated; the rest stable, but hospitalized.
This is the first time so far this year that such figures have been recorded in relation to Covid-19, as it must be remembered that the hospital had an average of up to 12 people hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Granados Navas recommended continuing the habits of healthy distance and constant hand washing.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
