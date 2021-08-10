The Different Ways Artificial Intelligence can Improve an Agency’s Workflow

For your information, artificial intelligence has improved the different technologies across the globe. Beginning from shipping to logistics and sales, AI has penetrated and has become a rage. Now with much evolution of technology, AI is all set to bring changes in the creative industry. Especially when it comes to the marketing and advertising space, AI has a strong role to play. With the ability to learn from mistakes and produce track records immediately, AI machine learning is available for everyone. It is an invaluable tool that is used for collecting data and analyzing it. Hadn’t it been for AI, many businesses would have never seen the light of the day. While companies can incorporate Ai to improve the workflow processes, this entails a clear understanding of how the system works. If you fail to understand the concept of AI and how it works in the marketing world, you will fail to implement it. This is why we have compiled a list of a few ways, the AI can improve an agency’s workflow easily:

Automating the Repeatable Tasks

There’s no denying the fact that several tasks in the workflow occur frequently, so repeating them could reduce a lot of time and effort. Therefore, when artificial intelligence is used, it could easily predict consumer demand and study the behavior pattern to automate the different tasks. This is valuable in organizations that are large and have to cater to a large number of customers throughout the day. In such firms, time is an important factor because it can be responsible for their success or failure in the long run.

Enhanced Social Listening

Today, settling for a strong social listening platform is the need of the hour. As social media continues to become a rage worldwide, companies are struggling between choosing the right platforms to voice their opinions and present their products/services. However, when AI is used, it can easily speed up the process of choosing the right social listening platform for your offering. Not to forget, if a marketing team has to do this work themselves, it would entail the investment of time, energy, and money. However, with AI in place, the software will do the research itself and present you with a report on the feasibility of all social media platforms.

Streamlining Business Development

Business development is an important part of every agency out there. Luckily, with the use of AI tools, it becomes easier to gather data and process it. Today, advanced AI tools can easily gather data, tag, and access the different formats. Secondly, if you have a dedicated software team working in coherence with AI, they won’t have to consume many resources in planning out the business strategy. Today, AI has become a catalyst for many modern agencies that are working in the fast-paced highly competitive business environment.

Better Communication

If you want to improve the workflow on your business website, using AI customer service will quickly instigate positive changes. Bear in mind, a millennial customer expects an instant reply from the company, which is why it is recommended for the agencies to make the most out of the AI tools. When companies offer instant replies to their clients, the customers are also compelled to offer quick feedback to them in return. This eventually becomes a positive point for any company that wants to stand out amongst the competitors.

Accessing Relevant Information

There’s no running away from the fact that the internet provides us with loads of information, all of which is not accurate and not of the business’s concern. Luckily, AI makes it easy for agencies to grab the relevant information and get rid of the rest. So when a business has relevant information available, it becomes easier to process it and use it for better planning of the business strategies. In contrast, having too much information, most of which is unwanted, will only pose new challenges for the dedicated teams working in the agency.

Monitoring the Social Media Trends

Today, social media has emerged and established itself as one of the strongest marketing tools on the web. Luckily, the advancements in artificial intelligence have already enabled the marketing teams to monitor social trends quickly and also monitor the efforts of popular influencers. With the modern AI tools, you can easily zoom in on the topics that you want to study and find the relevant audience. This will eventually give a healthy push to your agency and cut down the use of their different resources.

Managing Databases

More than working on marketing techniques and business strategies, it is important to manage the databases. So while you will save an incredible amount of time by using the AI, the combination of this tool with workflow will wipe out the inactive contacts and only register the qualified leads. Today, AI can be used to identify the leads that are most likely to convert and prove to be beneficial for the business. In contrast, relying on manual efforts will expose the company to human errors in some form.







