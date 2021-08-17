The development of Southern Mexico is the key to fight illegal immigration to the US

The economic and social development of the states of Southern Mexico is the key to fight illegal immigration to the US, said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Foreign Minister.

MEXICO CITY, August 17 (Reuters) – Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high-level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure and creating economic opportunities in Central America will also be central to the agenda.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also spoke with members of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to seek consensus on how to overcome the economic and social crises gripping Venezuela, in Mexico City, Mexico.

