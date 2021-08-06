The archaeological zone of Cobá, Quintana Roo reopens to the public

QUINTANA ROO, (August 06, 2021).- After several days of being closed due to the detection of a case of Covid-19 in its personnel, the archaeological zone of Cobá reopened this Thursday, August 5th.

It was exactly six days in which this walled city closed its doors to carry out cleaning and sanitation tasks of the facilities, as well as to keep possible cases of contact in quarantine, as indicated by the sanitary guidelines.

Given this, Armín Catzín, who has his restaurant and sale of handicrafts in the vicinity of the area, commented that the merchants did suffer financially from the suspension of the archaeological site.

He specified that the summer holiday season had started and with it there was a greater flow of visitors, which allowed them to register a little more sales.

The local merchant indicated that they now hope to recover from these closing days and be able to generate more profits for the remaining weeks of the summer period.

For his part, Javier Puc, a local tourist guide, commented that this Thursday saw a greater movement and that the hope persists that the high season will favor all the merchants of the town, since it is their only way to obtain resources for support their families.

Last Friday, July 30, the Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported the closure of this cultural venue, which lasted until Wednesday, August 4.

However, a few days ago Carlos Joaquín González, Governor of Quintana Roo, announced that “despite the challenges we have faced in 2021, the INAH reports that the archaeological zone of Tulum was the second most visited in Mexico and fourth place is the archaeological zone of Cobá. In the top 5 of museums, the Mayan Museum of Cancun occupies the third place ”.

