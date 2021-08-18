Temporary shelters are already prepared in Yucatan

So far, no populations are expected to be evacuated, but possible floods are warned in the south in the state.

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- María Fritz Sierra, secretary of the government of Yucatán, reported that the early warning was activated before the potential trajectory of the tropical storm Grace, which is currently in the Caribbean Sea and has been forecast to hit Mexican territory as a category 1 hurricane this Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The official said that temporary shelters are already prepared as the first safeguard response for the population to be opened this Wednesday, mainly in the municipalities of Tizimín, Panabá, Dzilam González, Motul, and Mérida.

She acknowledged that Grace has had a difficult prognosis and hence the need, to follow up on its journey across the peninsula.

Accordingly, after making landfall in the state of Quintana Roo, the center of the tropical storm would be crossing Yucatán through the municipalities of Abalá, Cantamayec, Chichimilá, Chikindzonot, Dzemul, Maxcanú, Espita, Tetiz, Tixcacalcupul, Umán, Valladolid and Yaxcabá, among others.

In a virtual meeting, which was attended by the Undersecretary of Prevention and Social Reintegration, Fernando José Rosel Flores, in his capacity as Executive Secretary of the Committee and the general director of the Yucatan Peninsula Basin Agency of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Andrés Eduardo Galván Torres, the secretary announced that Grace would intensify to a category 1 hurricane in the next 24 hours with consequences of intense rains and strong winds throughout the state, both on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 of August.

