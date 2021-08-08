Telmex opens data center in Cancún, Quintana Roo

Carlos Slim-owned telco opens facility to take advantage of subsea cables landing in the city.

Mexican telco Telmex has opened a data center in Cancún, Mexico.

First announced in August 2020, El Economista reports the telco chose the Quintana Roo area due to access to the Equinix-operated NAP of the Americas IEX in Miami, Florida, via submarine cables.

Specifications of the facility, located in the hotel zone in Playa Delfines, were not shared, but Telmex will offer hosting and cloud services for public and private institutions through its Triara unit.

The telco says it now has five data centers in Mexico; Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Querétaro.

“We celebrate Telmex’s commitment to Quintana Roo, this will allow the development of new business opportunities that will allow the strengthening of our economy and the generation of more and better sources of employment in our entity,” said Bernardo Cueto, director of the Institute for Development and State Financing.

Cancún has become a major interconnection hub for Mexico in recent years. As well as the Maya-1 cable, Cancun is also a landing point for the AMX-1 subsea cable which runs from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Jacksonville, Florida in the US.

The city is also due to be a landing point for the Ecuador-to-Florida Aurora cable, Colombia-to-Florida Caribbean Express (CX) cable, and the direct to Florida GigNet-1 cable.

Founded in 1947, Telmex was bought by the Mexican Government in 1972. The company was taken private again in 1990. Today Telmex is a wholly-owned subsidiary of América Móvil, the Mexican telco giant owned by Carlos Slim. América Móvil was spun out of Telmex in 2001, before buying its former parent company in 2010.

