Telmex opens data center in Cancún, Quintana Roo

Carlos Slim-owned telco opens facility to take advantage of subsea cables landing in the city.
Mexican telco Telmex has opened a data center in Cancún, Mexico.
First announced in August 2020, El Economista reports the telco chose the Quintana Roo area due to access to the Equinix-operated NAP of the Americas IEX in Miami, Florida, via submarine cables.
Specifications of the facility, located in the hotel zone in Playa Delfines, were not shared, but Telmex will offer hosting and cloud services for public and private institutions through its Triara unit.
The telco says it now has five data centers in Mexico; Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Querétaro.
“We celebrate Telmex’s commitment to Quintana Roo, this will allow the development of new business opportunities that will allow the strengthening of our economy and the generation of more and better sources of employment in our entity,” said Bernardo Cueto, director of the Institute for Development and State Financing.
Cancún has become a major interconnection hub for Mexico in recent years. As well as the Maya-1 cable, Cancun is also a landing point for the AMX-1 subsea cable which runs from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Jacksonville, Florida in the US.
The city is also due to be a landing point for the Ecuador-to-Florida Aurora cable, Colombia-to-Florida Caribbean Express (CX) cable, and the direct to Florida GigNet-1 cable.
Founded in 1947, Telmex was bought by the Mexican Government in 1972. The company was taken private again in 1990. Today Telmex is a wholly-owned subsidiary of América Móvil, the Mexican telco giant owned by Carlos Slim. América Móvil was spun out of Telmex in 2001, before buying its former parent company in 2010.
Source: Data Center Dynamics
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico City on highest COVID alert amid surge in cases
Mexico City and a half-dozen of.
-
Are US and Mexican authorities involuntarily contributing to cartel violence? (Opinion)
by Luis Chaparro Chihuahua, Mexico –.
-
Head of Mexico’s Supreme Court refuses term extension proposed by president Lopez Obrador
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The head.
-
Residents of Campeche’s 4 Caminos neighborhood threaten to destroy works of the Maya Train Project
CAMPECHE, (August 07, 2021).- About a.
-
Yucatan State Government provides support to the mother of a young man from Veracruz who died in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .-.
-
The Most Spectacular Islands in Mexico You Need to Visit
August 07, 2021.- In recent years,.
-
Hotel Fiesta Americana in Cancun once again claims the beach as a “private area”
They placed tape, ropes and furniture.
-
15-year-old girl dies of Covid-19 in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- A.
-
A well-known notary public is executed in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 07, 2021).-.
-
Remittances sent to the Yucatan Peninsula double, reports Banxico
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment