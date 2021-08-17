Taxi driver kills pedestrian in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — An unidentified man who was struck by a taxi Monday evening has died. The Playa del Carmen taxi driver is alleged to have hit the pedestrian while crossing Playa del Carmen Boulevard near the El Tigrillo neighborhood.
Paramedics responded to the 8:30 p.m. accident, arriving to find a young male, unconscious and in serious condition in the middle of the roadway. He was rushed to the hospital where he died shortly after being admitted.
Municipal Police officers arrested the taxi driver, Daniel Alberto CA, who was taken to the Public Security for the delineation of responsibilities.
Source: Noticaribe
