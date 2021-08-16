Tahmek, Yucatán celebrates the Virgin of the Assumption without crowds

Tahmek, Yucatan; August 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- Faithful devotees of the Virgin of the Assumption celebrated the religious image with a mass and a procession through the main streets of the municipality with no crowds.
In the local church, Father Federico Santos Sánchez celebrated Mass of thanksgiving and asked the parishioners to follow the example of Mary’s humility as the mother of Christ, who raised her to eternal glory for her fidelity.
“Let us be the light of faith in every corner of our society, always remembering that Mary is the spiritual mother who intercedes for us before her son Jesus,” he said.
Later the image was placed in a truck to tour the streets of the town.
The religious procession even visited the former Xtabay farm on their way, this being the first time in many years.
It should be noted that the celebration observed the health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and was held with a minimum audience, and with a healthy distance.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan families take advantage of the weekend to go to the beach and spend their paychecks
Yesterday, the entire Yucatecan coast had.
-
Fighting for Our Environmental Future – The Organization You Probably Never Heard Of
This month the UN Intergovernmental Panel.
-
‘Champurrado’, the delicious mexican atole that combines corn, chocolate and cinnamon
Is champurrado an atole? Does it have.
-
A 13-year-old Yucatecan girl dies of coronavirus and malnutrition problems
Merida Yucatan; August 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Lightning strike kills a 17-year-old soccer player in Espita, Yucatán
Espita, Yucatan, (August 16, 2021).- According.
-
Coastal Police find a wet bike near the Yucatan coast; it could belong to the man eaten by sharks
YUCATAN, (August 16, 2021).- The jet.
-
No one has claimed the body that sharks took to the bottom of the sea in Arrecife Alacranes (Video)
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021) .-.
-
José Eduardo Ravelo´s mother is meeting Human Rights authorities Monday, August 16th
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021).- María.
-
W.K. Kellogg Foundation promotes entrepreneurs and artisans from Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021) .-.
-
Threats to municipal police for the death of a young man from Veracruz
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021).- Since.
Leave a Comment