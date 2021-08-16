Tahmek, Yucatán celebrates the Virgin of the Assumption without crowds

Tahmek, Yucatan; August 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- Faithful devotees of the Virgin of the Assumption celebrated the religious image with a mass and a procession through the main streets of the municipality with no crowds.

In the local church, Father Federico Santos Sánchez celebrated Mass of thanksgiving and asked the parishioners to follow the example of Mary’s humility as the mother of Christ, who raised her to eternal glory for her fidelity.

“Let us be the light of faith in every corner of our society, always remembering that Mary is the spiritual mother who intercedes for us before her son Jesus,” he said.

Later the image was placed in a truck to tour the streets of the town.

The religious procession even visited the former Xtabay farm on their way, this being the first time in many years.

It should be noted that the celebration observed the health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and was held with a minimum audience, and with a healthy distance.

