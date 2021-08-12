“Strong and healthy” is how the baby manatee is reported in Huay Pix

QUINTANA ROO, (August 12, 2021).- According to reports, the manatee calf is under the care of the Center for Attention and Rehabilitation of Aquatic Mammals (CARMA), where they are conducting studies and taking samples to verify the health conditions of the calf that was found a few days ago in the ‘Laguna Milagros’.

Located in the town of Huay Pix, 15 minutes from the city of Chetumal and 10 minutes from the border with Belize is Laguna Milagros. Photo: (Inegi)

Time to name it

Sources reveal that in the next few days, a contest is planned to name the baby manatee.

Last Friday, August 6, at dawn, inhabitants of the town of Huay Pix (which is located about 10 km west of the city of Chetumal), found a manatee baby alive in Laguna Milagros. The people were aware of the breeding and mention not having observed more specimens of the same species. In the afternoon, they made a report of the finding to the 911 Emergency Service, which in turn communicated it to the Quintana Roo Marine Mammal Stranding Network (RVMMQR).

On Friday night, RVMMQR staff came to monitor the status of the calf. They found that it is a 92 cm long male manatee, apparently in good health, behaving normally and active.

Photo: (Sipse)

The immediate attention group was made up of personnel from the Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Natural Areas of the State of Quintana Roo (IBANQROO), Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) Attorney for Environmental Protection of the State of Quintana Roo (PPA), El Colegio de la Frontera Sur (ECOSUR), University of Quintana Roo (UQROO) and the Mexican Association of Habitats for the Interaction and Protection of Marine Mammals (AMHMAR).

Lonely baby

Due to the fact that since the discovery, and during all the time that the calf was under supervision at Laguna Milagros, no adult specimen that could be the mother was observed, the RVMMQR staff decided to rescue, care and feed him. For this purpose, the manatee was transferred the next day to the Center for Attention and Rehabilitation of Aquatic Mammals (CARMA) in Laguna Guerrero, where it will remain until the specialists analyze and decide which will be the best alternative for handling this small specimen, so as to ensure its health and good development.

Photo: (Sipse)

At the moment the baby will be fed whey and milk formula every three hours during the day and every six at night. For manatee care, only specialized and authorized RVMMQR personnel will have access to the CARMA facilities in Laguna Guerrero.

Manatee registration in the area

This event is of special importance due to the lack of confirmed records of manatees at Laguna Milagros. We thank those who found and reported the calf, and the 911 Emergency Service for their collaboration with the RVMMQR. Similarly, the community of Quintana Roo is still invited to collaborate by making reports to 911 in case they observe an aquatic mammal stranded on the coasts and bodies of water of the state of Quintana Roo.

