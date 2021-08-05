State official to legal process for homicide in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021) .- The legal process against the person in charge of the general direction of the Institute of Training for Work of the State of Yucatán (Icatey), Reyes Melchor Suaste Gutiérrez, continues since he is involved as allegedly responsible for wrongful death in a traffic accident.

The legal process is derived from the death of the 45-year-old taxi driver Jorge Noh C., who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle operated by a government official, who was traveling outside of working hours and on a non-working day for government employees.

The unfortunate road accident occurred on July 17, at night, at kilometer 152 of the Mérida-Cancun highway, when Suaste Gutiérrez was traveling aboard the white Nissan van and at one point invaded the lane.

He collided head-on with the taxi that was in the right-of-way, for which he instantly lost his life on the section of the Cuncunul-Ebtún highway, near Valladolid.

According to the police, the official was driving an official vehicle of the State Government, on a non-working day and outside working hours. Inside the unit, there were bottles of alcohol and cans of beer, and that based on the statements he issued, he stated that the light of a vehicle blinded him so he invaded the lane and collided head-on with the taxi in charge of the now deceased.

As a result of the impact, the taxi was off the road and the driver was pressed, even the firefighters had to use “the jaws of life” to rescue the body.

Onboard the taxi were two people from Cuncunul, the other was injured, the events shocked the population of that town.

Suaste Gutiérrez was placed at the disposal of the police, he was arrested for 36 hours, and later joined his activities as head of the general direction of Icatey, as if nothing had happened.

At the moment, he is the first top-level executive branch official to face legal proceedings for the death of a person.

The person involved today was the mayor of Cuncunul in the period 2012-2015 by the National Action Party (PAN).

Suaste Gutiérrez was the agency’s planning director and was appointed in the position he now occupies since the incumbent, Manuela Cocom Bolio, resigned to compete as a PAN candidate for local deputy for District 06, based in Kanasín.

