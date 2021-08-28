State Government supports cultural and training work of the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 28, 2021) .- The governor of Yucatám, Mauricio Vila Dosal, met with the president of the Board of the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra (OSY), Margarita Molina Zaldívar, and the member of the same body, Roberto Abraham Mafud, to whom he announced that the state government will support this musical group with 4 million 500 thousand pesos (222,805 USD) in addition to the investment it received for this year.

During the meeting, the director of the Guarantor Trust of the OSY (Figarosy), Miguel Escobedo Novelo, was also present. In the presence of the heads of the secretariats of Culture and the Arts of the state (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, and Administration and Finance (SAF), Olga Rosas Moya, the governor, the members of the OSY Board of Trustees and the Figarosy executive also discussed plans to promote new talents in the state.

Molina Zaldívar, thanked the support provided to the OSY project, “We are very grateful because he listened to our proposals and decided to support us. This represents for us a reason to continue with our programs this year ”, she highlighted.

Abraham Mafud pointed out that at the meeting there was very good intention on the part of the governor and positive proposals were made, so now all will work together to seek additional funds to complete the budget required by the Symphony.

The also president of Cultura Yucatán A.C., stressed that both for him and for the civil association he represents, the permanence of the Symphony is vital for the image and tourism of the state. He recalled that both the Guarantor Trust and the OSY Board of Trustees will meet with the Sedeculta to design collaboration strategies to bring music to more municipalities in the state.

For his part, Escobedo Novelo affirmed that the group, since its debut in 2004, has been faithful to its mission of bringing musical culture closer to stages inside and outside the state, it will continue with the work of extending the social and artistic impact that has strengthened with the professional quality of its members and developing its own projects that keep Yucatan current in the national and world panorama.

It should be remembered that one of the most important awareness programs is ‘Sinfonízate’, through which educational concerts are presented to girls, boys, and young people that has allowed, from 2018 to 2020, 8,656 primary, secondary, and high school students to appreciate classical music and meet the members of the OSY directly.

This innovative scheme includes concerts for vulnerable and disabled people, who are invited to live the experience of being close to professional performers and enjoying masterpieces of music.

The professional level of the musicians of the OSY, led by maestro Juan Carlos Lomónaco since 2009, has allowed the orchestra to accompany colorful choreographies, including those of the famous Cuban National Ballet (El Lago de los Cisnes, 2006, and Coppelia, 2007) and the National Dance Company of INBA (Giselle, 2014).

