State Government announces various activities for this month, beginning with reforestation

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Within the framework of its World Day, to be celebrated on August 12, young people will be able to participate in various activities to contribute to the growth of the state, organized by the Secretariat for Social Development (Sedesol) at the direction of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

Our idea is that all the options for this month aim at the integral well-being of the sector, of course, adapting them to the new normal, as the pandemic continues, declared the head of the Undersecretary of Youth, Raúl Carrillo Segura.

Photo: (Yucatan al instante)

As an initial action, in coordination with the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS), trees were planted in Paseo Henequenes, reaffirming the commitment of this age group to ecological culture, towards the goal of planting 30 thousand trees to improve the environment in the state.

Throughout August, various events will be held throughout the territory, such as the elaboration of a mural in Ticul, a mangrove cleaning in Celestún, a debate contest in Merida, and freestyle battles in Progreso.

Also, a series of webinars will be broadcast on various topics, such as social entrepreneurship for young people, healthy finances in times of Covid-19, and “Young people and sustainability”, among others; All the information in this regard is available for consultation on Sedesol’s Facebook profile.

Photo: (Yucatan al instante)

The reforestation was joined by the heads of the SDS, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, and the High School number 8, Verónica Josefina Cetina Arjona, as well as the director of Conalep Mérida III, Arturo Sabido Góngora, the director of administration and finances of CECYTEY, Sergio Victoria Palma and students from these educational centers.

