SSY reveals that suicide in Yucatan increases 25 percent this year

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021).- A total of 142 suicides were registered in the State, during the first seven months of the year, with an increase of about 25.7 percent, with respect to the same period of 2020, revealed agencies of the State government.

The problem has occurred in 37 municipalities, but two out of every five cases occurred in the state capital Mérida.

Given the wave of suicides registered in Yucatán, July is the fourth month with the highest number of people who chose to take their own lives, registering 22 suicides.

According to the information provided by the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in the first seven months of the year 142 people decided to commit suicide in 37 different municipalities.

Likewise, on average, two cases were registered every three days, and 9 out of 10 people decided to kill themselves by way of hanging.

With regard to gender, of every five people who commit suicide in Yucatan, one was a woman, and four are men.

Of the 142 cases registered during the first seven months of the year, March registered 25, May 23, July 22, January and April 20, February 18, and June 14.

The increase is 25.7 percent over the same period last year, when the sum was 113, and of the total number of people who made the fatal decision, 137 hanged themselves, 96.5 percent.

So far, there are two cases of suicides that have occurred inside a public jail. Likewise, three people opted for drug intoxication. Only in two cases, a firearm was used.

Regarding gender, there were 119 men, 83.8 percent, and 23 women, 16.2 percent.

Based on the statistics provided, less than half of the people who took their own lives were originally from Mérida or resided in the state capital.

That is, 59 are from Mérida, 41.5 percent, followed by Kanasín, with 16 cases, 11.3 percent; in Umán and Valladolid there were seven people who decided to end their days, 4.9 percent each.

Likewise, five individuals were from Hunucmá; four from Chemax; three from Progreso, Ticul and Tizimín, respectively, and two from Acanceh, Buctzotz, Halacho, Izamal, Kinchil, Motul, Oxkutzcab and Tekax.

The rest of the people who committed suicide were from Akil, Chapab, Dzilam González, Espita, Huhí, Kopomá, Maní, Mayapán, Muxupip, Panabá, Río Lagartos, Sinanché, Tahdziú, Tahmek, Teabo , Tekal, Tepakán, Tetiz, Tinum and Tixpéual.

