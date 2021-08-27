SSY reports 222 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 7, 2021).- This is the medical part of this Thursday, August 26th:

Starting next Wednesday, September 1st, the application of second doses against the Coronavirus from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will begin to people between 40 and 49 years of 18 municipalities in the interior of the state.

This vaccination process will be carried out as follows:

-On Wednesday, September 1st, it will start in Tixkokob, Temozón, Tzucacab, Timucuy, Temax, and Tixpéual municipalities.

-On Thursday, September 2nd, it will begin in the municipalities of Teabo, Tixcacalcupul, Tetiz, Tahmek, Yaxkukul, and Telchac Pueblo.

-On Friday, September 3, it will start in the municipalities of Tekal de Venegas, Tahdziú, Tekom, Telchac Puerto, Tepakán, and Teya.

This Friday the 27th this process concludes with second doses of the same pharmaceutical to people aged 40-49 from Opichén, Panabá, Quintana Roo, Samahil, Sanahcat, Santa Elena, Sinanché, Sudzal, and Suma municipalities.

We are working together with the State Government, the Ministry of Welfare and the Armed Forces.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 257 patients in public hospitals.

53,286 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms and cannot infect. This figure represents 87% of the total registered infections, which is 61,109.

Today 222 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

90 in Mérida,

19 in Tizimín,

18 in Valladolid,

11 in Kanasín and Ticul,

7 in Izamal, Maxcanú, Motul and Umán,

5 in Hunucmá and Progreso,

4 in Tixkokob,

3 in Acanceh and Oxkutzcab,

2 in Tekax,

2 foreigners,

1 in Celestún, Chankom, Chemax, Chikindzonot, Conkal, Cuzamá, Dzan, Dzemul, Dzitás, Espita, Kinchil, Opichén, Sucilá, Tahmek, Teabo, Telchac Pueblo, Temax, Tunkás, Tzucacab, Xocchel and Yaxcabá municipalities.

Of the 61,109 positive cases, 516 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida 36,347 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases to August 25), living in:

9,850 in the North zone

9,308 in the East zone

3,401 in the Central zone

5,226 in the South zone

8,562 in the West zone

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 15 deaths:

1.- Male 71 years of Mérida DM / Asthma / Cardiovascular disease / Smoking / HAS

2.- Male 72 years of Tizimín DM / Obesity

3.- Female 72 years of Kanasín HAS / Cardiovascular disease

4.- Male 80 years of Kanasín DM

5.- 68-year-old female from Ticul DM / Obesity / HAS

6.- 62-year-old female from Mérida HAS

7.- 51-year-old female from Oxkutzcab DM / Obesity

8.- 53-year-old male from Mérida HAS

9.- 70-year-old male from Peto Without comorbidities

10.- Female 37 years of Oxkutzcab Obesity

11.- Male 78 years of Tixkokob HAS

12.- Female 87 years of Tecoh No comorbidities

13.- 69-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS

14.- 61-year-old male from Maxcanú HAS

15.- 72-year-old male from Mérida HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, there are 5,425 people who died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 2,141 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 257 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THESE ARE THE INDICATORS OF THE YUCATAN STATE TRAFFIC LIGHT THIS THURSDAY, AUGUST 26:

* Percentage of total intensive care occupancy (Covid + No Covid): 36.3%, IN YELLOW AND DOWN.

* Percentage of occupancy of total hospital beds (Covid + No Covid): 57.5%, IN ORANGE AND ON THE RISE.

* The increase in hospital admissions for the week compared to the previous one is IN YELLOW AND DOWN.

* The rate of contagiousness of the Coronavirus is at 0.99, ON GREEN AND ON THE RISE.

* The positivity of the cases is 47.9%, IN RED AND ON THE RISE.

