SSP arrests three subjects who shot a man in the head in Tekax, Yucatan

Tekax, Yucatan, (August 19, 2021).- Three individuals were arrested, identified as the alleged attackers of a man, who due to the severity of his injuries was transferred from Tekax to Mérida, in the Bell 429 helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

Two individuals from Quintana Roo and one from Chiapas are involved in the attack with a firearm against the 34-year-old J.L.S.A. citizen.

According to the first investigation, this person was working inside an ice factory, when a subject broke in, shot him in the head, and fled the scene. Two others were waiting for him aboard a compact car.

A co-worker of the injured man immediately reported the events to the 9-1-1 emergency number; the Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (UMIPOL) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) that issued the alert and in a short time the probable attackers were located and detained.

The search and capture operation was carried out by the SSP and the Municipal Police of Tekax.

The detainees are Ernesto Javier S.S., 34, from Chiapas; Feliciano R.H., 24, from Bacalar, Quintana Roo and Fernando B.R., also from Bacalar, who will be made available to the ministerial authorities.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

As for the injured, SSP paramedics using advanced life support equipment transferred him from Tekax to Mérida in the corporation’s Bell 429 helicopter; his condition is serious. He was shot in the head.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments