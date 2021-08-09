SSP arrest 4 municipal policemen of Mérida accused of beating and raping a young man

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- All of Yucatán learned of the case of the young José Ravelo after his mother, Mrs. Dora María Ravelo, demonstrated outside the state government palace with the coffin and her son’s body.

“El Güero” as he was nicknamed by his family and friends arrived in Mérida a few months ago from his native Veracruz, he was 23 years old.

His mother narrated that on July 22, she received a call from José telling him that he felt bad because the day before (July 21) he had been detained in the San Juan park in the center of Mérida by municipal police, who had him beaten and raped; while the reasons for the arrest are unknown.

Doña María arrived in Yucatán and took her son to the hospital where they told her that one of his lungs was badly hurt, and had internal damage confirming the sexual abuse, unfortunately the young man ended up losing his life on August 3.

As a result of the mother coming to ask for justice; State authorities reported that they will provide all the support to José’s family and on Saturday, August 7th, the Prosecutor’s Office presented four police officers charged with the death of the young man from Veracruz and who have already gone to prison.

For the crimes of qualified homicide committed in a gang, aggravated rape and aggravated torture, this day the municipal police officers of Mérida J.E.H.H., E.M.R.L., A.G.G.M. and R.G.B.R. were charged, after the events recorded on July 21 in the San Juan Park of this capital , after which the young man from Veracruz, J.E.R.E., lost his life, so those involved will remain under preventive detention. Merida Municipal Police

It was reported that an arrest warrant carried out in a coordinated manner between the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP was executed; the detainees were presented at a hearing before the First Control Judge as accused of the aforementioned crimes.

In the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office presented details of the investigation, in which it is revealed that those involved, who worked as elements of the Mérida municipal police, allegedly used excessive force to beat and sexually abuse his victim, who days later appeared before the Investigation Unit of this agency to file the corresponding complaint after what happened.

The autopsy performed by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service revealed that the cause of death was: multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, secondary to multiple trauma.

During the day of imputation of the aforementioned crimes, the litigation prosecutors presented the results of the investigation to request the involvement of the accused, who requested the extension of the legal term, for which the First Control Judge established the date of Thursday 12 August to resolve their legal situation. Meanwhile, the four involved will remain deprived of their freedom.

For his part, the Mayor of Mérida Renán Barrera reported that these investigations will reach the last consequences so that the men responsible do not go unpunished: “I deeply regret the death of the young man from Veracruz, José Ravelo, our police must act with transparency and respect for human rights, always I will ensure that this is fulfilled, the full weight of the law will be applied to those who are responsible “.

For his part, Governor Mauricio Vila pointed out that this crime will not go unpunished:

I regret the events that occurred against the young J.E.R.E. from Veracruz. I inform you that the municipal policemen presumed responsible for this crime have already been captured and we will apply the Law until the last consequences. We join the sentence that the family is seized and we reiterate our support through the State Commission for Attention to Victims and the General Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Yucatan, which investigates the facts because in our state there is no space for impunity and he will do justice with the full weight of the law ”. Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments