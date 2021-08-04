Some 300 residents of Homún arrived in Mérida for a protest against a pig farm in their municipality

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- Residents of Homún arrived in Mérida to protest against the pig farm, the complainants arrived in 7 buses that parked in the Mejorada Park area, from where they walked on Calle 50, and from there, they took Calle 61 and headed to the Palace of government.
“No to the mega pig farm”
On their banners, legends like “No to the mega pig farm. Enough of political interests ”; “Water belongs to all of us, not to the corrupt government”; and “Homún is not for sale, Homún defends itself ”, among others.
Inhabitants of that municipality demand a legal remedy against the mega pig farm in defense of the environment and the Maya aquifer.
As they argue, the operation of the farm with its 49,000 pigs represents an ecological risk and the company was fully installed in their municipality without consulting the community.
The people of Homun say they are defending their basic human rights for good quality water.
Regarding today’s protest, it emerged in Yucatan a la mano news website that AMLO’s Morena political party was organizing the march, and that they moved dozens of people through a company that the party commonly uses for this type of activity, which means that Morena actually hires people to attend any march or protest.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
