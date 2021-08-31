Sexually transmitted infections grow; State of Mexico, Jalisco and Veracruz with the most registered cases

From August 15 to 21, 7,930 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection had been registered

MEXICO CITY, (August 31, 2021).- In 2021 there is an increase in the number of detected cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) compared to what had been detected in 2020. This is a reality that must be addressed from a predominantly preventive approach and aimed at the full guarantee of sexual and reproductive rights of the population, with special emphasis on women and the young population.

The increase in cases of HIV infection

According to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, until week 33 of 2021 (which runs from August 15 to 21), 7,930 new cases of infection by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus had been registered. According to the most recent classification of this type of infection, which considers 4 clinical stages, of the total indicated, 4,322 cases were reported in stage 1, of which 3,639 correspond to men and 683 to women.

Comparing the period from week 1 to week 33 of 2021, with the same period last year, the difference is 2,560 cases in total, in the four indicated stages, which is equivalent to a percentage increase of 47.67% from one year to the other.

Likewise, it stands out that the Mexican states with the highest number of new cases of HIV infection were the State of Mexico, with 811; Veracruz, with 699; Jalisco, 589; Quintana Roo, 515; Puebla, 454; Nuevo León, 440, and Baja California, with 435 cases. As can be seen, only in these seven states, 49.72% of the total new cases registered in the country are concentrated.

Syphilis

The Ministry of Health distinguishes congenital syphilis from acquired syphilis; Of the latter, between weeks 1 and 33 of 2021, 5,810 new cases have accumulated, a figure that contrasts with the 3,314 cases registered in the same period of 2020; In percentage terms, this increase is equivalent to 75.36% in addition to what had accumulated until August 21 of this year.

In this type of infection, the states that report the highest numbers of new cases are Jalisco, with 464; Baja California, 446; Guanajuato, 424; Tamaulipas, 351; Quintana Roo, 320; Aguascalientes 311, and Mexico City, 309.

Genital herpes

Another type of sexually transmitted infection of which the annualized number of cases has increased is genital herpes, in effect, until week 33 of 2021, the Ministry of Health has counted a total of 4,250 new cases, of which two thousand 70 correspond to men and two thousand 180 to women.

With respect to the same period of 2020, the absolute increase is 388 cases, which shows a growth in the same period of both years. The states with the highest number of detected cases are Puebla, with 747; Tamaulipas, 285; Nuevo Leon, 254; Jalisco, 245; Veracruz, 242; Mexico City, 218 and the State of Mexico a sum of 192 cases.

