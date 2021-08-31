SEP reports that in this return to school 11 million students attended the classrooms

Mexico City, (August 30, 2021).- The Federal Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, reported that at the opening of the 2021-2022 school year, 119 thousand 497 schools opened, 970 thousand 617 teachers showed up to work, and 11 million 426 thousand 026 students attended classes.
This Monday, August 30th, schools were opened in 30 states across the country; Baja California Sur and Sinaloa did not do so due to the effects of Hurricane Nora.
During the morning press conference at the National Palace, the official explained that the figures are preliminary for the first day of classes of this school year.
She presented an account of the sanitary protocols applied in each state, in coordination with federal and state entities.
The evaluation and follow-up process will take place immediately to determine the number of school dropouts, and later, if necessary, do the search to find out the reason why these students did not show up to school.
In this part, they will attend to the recommendations of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to generate a school-by-school census; school dropout detection, school visits, and follow-up.
“Now the important thing is to strengthen the security for our children. Many little ones expressed their feelings, they already exchanged cellphone numbers. The children are already beginning to say ‘take your healthy distance’ they use face masks properly, and brought their lunch”.
“There is still a long way to go in this is a process, but if everyone does what they have to do, there will be very good results; we will continue with communication with the Ministry of Health for the monitoring of Covid cases,” the Federal Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Explosion at ‘La Gloria’ sugar mill in Veracruz leaves one dead
VERACRUZ, (August 31, 2021).- One person.
-
Sexually transmitted infections grow; State of Mexico, Jalisco and Veracruz with the most registered cases
From August 15 to 21, 7,930.
-
Elderly man commits suicide after stomach cancer diagnosis in Peto, Yucatan
Peto, Yucatan (August 31, 2021) .-.
-
Germany launches the Covid ‘lollipop’ test for children
As many German schools return to.
-
The Texas oil refinery that PEMEX is buying had a net loss of about USD$360 million this year
The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos.
-
Mexico hopes to recover U.S. air safety rating in the first half of 2022
Mexico could recover its Category 1.
-
As if hurricane Ida was not enough, a man is attacked by an alligator in flooded Louisiana waters
Hurricane Ida has destroyed homes, left.
-
Experts make these recommendations for the use of face masks in children
It is a fundamental protection in.
-
Time flies! Fall begins in September and the Winter holiday season is approaching in Yucatan
We tell you on what date.
-
Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist enslaved by a man in Cancun
The woman was a victim of.
Leave a Comment