SEP reports that in this return to school 11 million students attended the classrooms

Mexico City, (August 30, 2021).- The Federal Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, reported that at the opening of the 2021-2022 school year, 119 thousand 497 schools opened, 970 thousand 617 teachers showed up to work, and 11 million 426 thousand 026 students attended classes.

This Monday, August 30th, schools were opened in 30 states across the country; Baja California Sur and Sinaloa did not do so due to the effects of Hurricane Nora.

During the morning press conference at the National Palace, the official explained that the figures are preliminary for the first day of classes of this school year.

She presented an account of the sanitary protocols applied in each state, in coordination with federal and state entities.

The evaluation and follow-up process will take place immediately to determine the number of school dropouts, and later, if necessary, do the search to find out the reason why these students did not show up to school.

In this part, they will attend to the recommendations of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to generate a school-by-school census; school dropout detection, school visits, and follow-up.

“Now the important thing is to strengthen the security for our children. Many little ones expressed their feelings, they already exchanged cellphone numbers. The children are already beginning to say ‘take your healthy distance’ they use face masks properly, and brought their lunch”.

“There is still a long way to go in this is a process, but if everyone does what they have to do, there will be very good results; we will continue with communication with the Ministry of Health for the monitoring of Covid cases,” the Federal Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez concluded.

