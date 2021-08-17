San Román celebrates 456 years since the arrival of the Black Christ in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (August 17, 2021).- After the lowering of the main altar at ground level with the saint of the parish of San Román, the traditional neighborhood of the city and its inhabitants began the patronal feast of the Black Christ of San Román 456 years after his arrival on the Campeche coast and that by historical beliefs, is classified him as the Lord of the Sea and protector of the fishermen in Campeche.

The Patron made of black ebony will spend two weeks at the feet of the Blessed Sacrament, they will raise him to the main altar still waiting for the confirmation of the visit of the Virgin of Izamal, because in case the archdiocese of Yucatan confirms, the exhibition of the religious figures would take place within the parish.

Like last year, the patron saint festivities are limited, as is the entrance to the parish for the Campechanos and visitors to raise their prayers to the Patron Saint, with controlled access by personnel from the diocese of Campeche and the organizers of the patron saint festivities of the church of San Román, which are grateful for the support of the Campeche city council in giving timely maintenance to the surroundings of the church.

The traditional San Román Fair will not take place for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic, and the diocese indicates that this is the right thing to do.

Dozens of inhabitants of the traditional neighborhood of San Roman, fishermen’s unions from different docks and visitors to the state and the city, were present at the mass where they gave thanks for one more year of life and celebration of the Black Christ’s arrival in Campeche.

