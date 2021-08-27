Return to face-to-face classes in Yucatan will be voluntary

Taking class at school or at a distance will be the decision of the parents or guardians.

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- The State government announced today the protocol for the return to classes of the 2021-2022 cycle that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will start on Monday, August 30 in a hybrid model (face-to-face and distance) and voluntary.

The protocol for returning to school was presented today by the State Secretary of Education, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, in an act headed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, and in summary, it establishes the following:

It is voluntary because mothers, fathers, and tutors will decide if the student attends the school year in person at the school or they decide to continue their academic training in any of the other options considered in the State Protocol for Safe Return to School.

In the case of face-to-face classes, students attend classes and on the days they do not attend they will do homework and will be able to complement their education online or on television.

How can face-to-face classes be?

Some examples in the classroom mode are the following:

a) Monday and Wednesday a subgroup; Tuesday and Thursday another group, and reinforcement on Friday.

b) Monday and Tuesday one group; Thursday and Friday another group, and Wednesday reinforcement

c) Monday to Friday one subgroup attends classes for three days, the other subgroup for two days. They change to the next one or continue with the same schedule (each school decides).

d) One week a subgroup attends (Monday to Friday) and the following week, it’s the other group’s turn.

e) If space allows it, healthy distance is prioritized and they attend five days a week.

This is how distance classes will be

For non-attendance, students do not go to school and teachers monitor the learning process in two options :

1) Guided orientation to tutors: Teachers work directly with mothers, fathers and tutors at specific times and hours.

2) Distance education: Learning online or by television.

Filters to prevent Covid outbreaks

The security filters in the case of face-to-face classes are the following:

Home filter , the most important: Parents or guardians check if the student has symptoms of Covid-19.

School filter:

a) Income. The Participatory School Health Committee verifies that people who enter the school do not present symptoms of Covid-19 and apply hygiene measures to maintain a school environment free of coronavirus.

b) Classroom. Teachers identify the presence of symptoms associated with Covid-19 in students and compliance with prevention and hygiene measures during the school day.

c) Departure. Teachers and parents or guardians monitor compliance with prevention and hygiene measures at the time the student leaves school.

What to do in case of suspected contagion?

Actions in the event of contagion or suspected contagion

Scenario 1

No suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease at school: daily activity is maintained.

Scenario 2

A suspicious case in the classroom : The student withdraws for 14 days or until the doctor indicates it.

Scenario 3

A confirmed case in the classroom: The entire class is retired for 14 days.

It should be noted that there will be an Amigo de la Salud to apply the protocol and promote care measures when returning to school in Yucatán.

Source: Diario de Yucatan

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







