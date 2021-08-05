Restaurant in eastern Mérida is shut down for failing to comply with sanitary measures

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- For failing to comply with the sanitary measures and protocols, state government personnel shut down the restaurant El Mesón Yucateco, which is located in the east of this city, so the owner of the place could be credited with a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos.
The state government calls on establishments and businesses to respect health measures and protocols because we are still in a pandemic and in order to safeguard the health of the people who go to these places at this stage of the safe economic reactivation of the state.
Authorities made up of elements from the Secretaries of Health (SSY), General Government (SGG) and Public Security (SSP), as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), carried out a surveillance operation at the Mesón Yucateco restaurant, located in the Amalia Solórzano II neighborhood, and in the place they found that the number of people present exceeded the allowed capacity and they corroborated that other corresponding sanitary measures for this type of establishments were not being complied with, so they proceeded to affix the seals of closure.
As a result of the breach of health protocols, state government personnel notified the person in charge of the place that due to the anomalies found, a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos could be applied.
The surveillance operations carried out by the state government have the objective of safeguarding the health of the Yucatecans and it is part of the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement, in accordance with the epidemiological traffic light in order to monitor and verify compliance with the sanitary measures and protocols corresponding to this stage of the pandemic.
They reiterate that they will remain firm and apply zero tolerance for those who fail to comply with the sanitary provisions and will continue with the permanent surveillance of all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement.
Source: La Jornada Maya
