Residents of Tizimin have been consuming contaminated water for the last 3 years

TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Since the current administration took office in 2018, the drinking water system of this municipality suspended the chlorination with “chlorine gas” of the vital liquid that daily reaches the homes of families from Tizimin municipality, this presumably due to the lack of resources and accessories.

According to an investigation, the city council stopped investing in this type of chlorination system and was replaced with hypochlorite, which is not the one indicated, this with the consent of the current director of the potable water department, Limbeth Vázquez Dávila.

It is presumed that Vázquez Dávila entered as director of the potable water department thanks to Mario González and together they have caused the great setback that this department has today.

On several occasions, concerned about people’s health, the same employees requested that the previous chlorination system should be reinstalled and that the accessories for this work be purchased. However, they never received an answer, because, apparently, the authority did not care about the health of the people.

Of the 64 communities that have a potable water system, only four use hypochlorite, and the rest do not receive any type of treatment.

The water that people have been consuming every day for the last three years reaches their homes without any treatment, the water could be contaminated, and thus citizens use it for housework and today hundreds of families continue to consume it directly from the tab.

According to the investigation, in the city of Tizimín, the hypochlorite has been finished for about a month, and the city council has not purchased any type of chlorine for water treatment. Previously there was only a reduced chlorination schedule and this has been discontinued.

Source: Yucatan Ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







