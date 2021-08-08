Residents of Campeche’s 4 Caminos neighborhood threaten to destroy works of the Maya Train Project

CAMPECHE, (August 07, 2021).- About a dozen inhabitants of the 4 Caminos neighborhood located in the private Ferrocarriles street, threatened to destroy the progress of the work of the Maya Train that is right behind their properties, that have been affected by flooding during the most recent rains.
Between the green water and swampy soil is where the inhabitants of this point of the city have to travel due to the fact that the land where the Maya Train will pass was filled to a higher level and, in addition, they placed a hill of sleepers that block the circulation of the water that previously flowed into a natural drainage that was covered for this work.
Therefore, the works of the Maya Train Project have caused their properties to get flooded with the recent rains, and of course, they find this situation unacceptable.
María del Socorro Huicab, one of the almost 50 affected householders, assured that if the authorities of the National Tourism Promotion Fund do not arrive in the area to solve the problem.
“We are going to tear down the fence they put up to divide the work and we are going to do whatever it is that we must do to find a solution. Let them come and see how our houses all flooded”, Maria del Socorro said.
In a tour that neighbors made through the area, it was found that there are flooded lands, muddy soil, lots covered with water, and overgrown undergrowth.
Residents of 4 Caminos ask that a system must be built for the drainage of the water, as more flood effects are still expected due to the next rainfall of the 2021 season.
So far, the people of 4 Caminos have not received any response from FONATUR, the state, or the federal government.
Source: elsur.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Head of Mexico’s Supreme Court refuses term extension proposed by president Lopez Obrador
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The head.
-
Yucatan State Government provides support to the mother of a young man from Veracruz who died in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .-.
-
The Most Spectacular Islands in Mexico You Need to Visit
August 07, 2021.- In recent years,.
-
Hotel Fiesta Americana in Cancun once again claims the beach as a “private area”
They placed tape, ropes and furniture.
-
15-year-old girl dies of Covid-19 in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- A.
-
A well-known notary public is executed in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 07, 2021).-.
-
Remittances sent to the Yucatan Peninsula double, reports Banxico
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .-.
-
IMSS assures that it provides care to a Mérida child who was born with an incomplete esophagus
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .-.
-
Mother of a young man from Veracruz asks for punishment for police officers who allegedly caused her son’s death
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- María.
-
Desperate parents search for their missing 15-year-old daughter in Tizimin, Yucatan
MERIDA, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment