Remittances sent to the Yucatan Peninsula double, reports Banxico

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .- Remittances for about 360 million dollars were sent by migrants from the United States to their relatives in the Yucatan Peninsula, during the first half of the year, reported the National Bank of Mexico (Banxico ) by establishing that the amount doubled compared to the same period in 2020.

Despite the increase, the states that make up the region are among the five states with the lowest uptake of remittances.

The central banking agency indicated that during June, remittances sent broke three historical records: first, the highest monthly flow for a similar period since there is a record; second, the highest number of shipments accumulated in a semester for a similar period since 2006, and third, the highest monthly turnover since 2008.

According to Baxico, Mexicans sent a historic flow of remittances in June. In this case, they are attributed to the solid fiscal stimuli they received due to the pandemic in the United States, which become greater resources due to the depreciation of the peso, as they perceive the contraction of employment in Mexico.

Likewise, it reported that in the first six months of the year, families in the Yucatan Peninsula received 360,686.900 US dollars, with an increase of 49.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020, when the sum was 240 million 576.7 thousand dollars.

From January to June 2021, 23 thousand 618 million 334 thousand 100 dollars were sent to the Mexican Republic, with an increase of 22.4 percent.

According to the Banco de México report, the federal entity with the highest index is Jalisco, with 2,489 million 667 thousand 400 dollars, 10.5 percent, followed by Michoacán, with two thousand 317 million 857 thousand 700 dollars, 9.8 percent. , and at the other end of the national table is Baja California Sur, with 63 million 748 thousand 500, 0.27 percent.

Campeche is the second federative entity with the least remittance of resources this semester, since the remittances added up to 66 million 609 thousand 300 dollars, 0.28 percent of the national total, Quintana Roo is in fourth place, with 144 million 795 1,100 dollars, 0.61 percent, and Yucatán, in fifth place, with 149 million 282 thousand 500 dollars, 0.63 percent.

The amount received on this occasion is the highest, of the last 22 quarters, from 2016 to date, exceeding that of July to September 2020, when 197 million 916 thousand 300 US dollars were captured.

Campeche registered a growth of 35.1 percent compared to the previous year, when the amount was 49 million 315.9 thousand dollars, while in Quintana Roo, the rise is 65.4 percent, since the previous figure was 87 million 534 thousand.

Figures from the Mexican central bank report that in Yucatan, the increase is 43.9 percent, compared to the first semester of 2020, whose sum was 103 million 726 thousand 800 dollars.

