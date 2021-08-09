Rains cause part of the Ateneo Peninsular in Mérida collapses in Downtown Mérida

The rainfall generated by tropical wave 19 caused damage in the Yucatecan capital

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- Surprisingly, in the first minutes of this Sunday, August 8t, part of the cornices and the balcony of the building known as Ateneo Peninsular collapsed, located next to the San Ildefonso de Toledo Metropolitan Cathedral, without causing any damage to passersby, informed the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) .

The causes of the incident were the heavy rains recorded as a result of the passage of tropical wave number 19 over the Yucatan Peninsula, especially in the Historic Center of Mérida.

Apparently, the strong humidity caused by the rainfalls last year softened the structure, and the recent rains caused the building’s devastation, specifically on the top floor of the corner of Calle 60 and 63.

The damage caused by the rains in this building located in the heart of Mérida will be evaluated by the Municipal and State Protection authorities as well as the INAH to determine the level of damage.

Rains wreak havoc

The storm accompanied by electrical discharges and winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (km / h) registered on Sunday, August 8th, in Mérida caused floodings in the downtown area as well as in neighborhoods and subdivisions across the state capital.

In the eastern and southern areas of Mérida, some interruptions in the electric power service were reported, which occurred intermittently.

Around 4:00 p.m., the heavy rain recorded in the east of Mérida caused floodings in some of the shopping center parking lots. However, no tree fall incidents were reported.

Until 6 PM, on Sunday, there was a record of 15.8 mm of rain in the south of Mérida and 10.7 mm in the west; 8.4 mm in Valladolid and 4.2 mm in Progreso.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments