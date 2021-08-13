Rain is expected for this Friday the 13th in Yucatan

Hurricane Fred continues his journey to Cuba

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021).- This Friday the 13th the weather in Yucatán will be rainy and hot due to a trough that will extend to the east of the Yucatán Peninsula and the high humidity level in the region.

There will be favorable conditions for partly cloudy skies with a probability of intervals of showers with strong point storms in the northeast, east, and south of Yucatan.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot in the day and warm at night.

Maximum temperatures will range from 30 to 32 degrees for the coast and 34 to 37 degrees for the interior of the State.

Fred continues his journey to Cuba

The only cyclonic activity in the Atlantic is the tropical depression Fred, which advances near the northeast coast of the island of Cuba, but due to its marked trajectory, at the moment it does not represent a danger for Yucatan, however it is recommended to keep informed of its evolution.

