Quintana Roo without a budget after AMLO’s decision to disappear the Natural Disaster Fund

Quintana Roo, (August 22, 2021).- “White balance was the result of the passage of Hurricane Grace through Quintana Roo, as a category one hurricane”, said the governor, Carlos Joaquín González.

There was no considerable damage to the infrastructure of the municipalities, requiring investment or budget for its repair and economic recovery; however, funds that are not available, since there is no special item to deal with this type of hydrometeorological phenomenon due to the disappearance of the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden). To date, representatives in the State Congress have not presented an initiative or project that enables immediate resources for such cases.

The resources that the State Government had to face this type of disaster were those of the Fonden, which, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), disappeared on Wednesday, July 28 of this year: “The agreement is abrogated by which the General Rules of the Natural Disaster Fund published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 3rd, 2010 are issued.

The Fonden was a financial instrument within the National Civil Protection System (SNPC), from which resources were taken to face emergencies due to natural disasters, which cannot be foreseen, such as hurricanes, cyclones, and earthquakes, which disappeared at the argument of the Federal Government that it was a “petty cash” for officials who made purchases without bidding.

Therefore, according to the opinion approved by the Congress of the Union, the budget that was previously designated for the Natural Disaster Fund, was allegedly reallocated to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, other health, and economic issues, as well as guaranteeing the continuity of the welfare social programs.

With data from the Ministry of Finance, almost 14 million pesos were used in reconstruction projects, nationwide, in 2019, of which 562 thousand pesos were for Quintana Roo, invested in the reconstruction of federal and state roads due to rains severe; While in the first half of 202,0 6.2 billion pesos were used nationwide, and Quintana Roo did not appear on the list of beneficiary states for that year.

