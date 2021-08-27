Quintana Roo Police detained a Cancun dentist for abusing a 22-year-old patient

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).- The criminal act occurred in the dentist’s office, in Supermanzana 91, Calle 32 Poniente, one block from Avenida Lombardo Toledano; around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday 25th.

According to preliminary information, the victim’s father told the police that they came to the office for an appointment. But, a few minutes after the young woman entered the office, he heard her daughter’s screams so he immediately entered the place.

At that moment, his daughter told him that the dentist went crazy, forced her and put his hand under her blouse to touch her.

As if that were not enough, the dentist held her tightly to prevent her from escaping, but the young woman was not intimidated and screamed to get the attention of her father who came to the rescue.

Photo: (Sipse)

Faced with these facts and after the victim was directly pointed out, the officers detained Eduardo N, 50 years old; to make it available to the Public Ministry in order to face the corresponding legal procedure.

Ministerial agents and staff from the Special Group for Attention to Victims of Family and Gender Violence (Geavig) also arrived to assist and support the victim.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







