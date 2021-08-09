Progreso, among the busiest ports in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean

The municipality of Progreso, Yucatán, has moved more than 3 million tons of supplies in the first half of 2021

Progreso, Yucatan, (August 09, 2021).- The Progreso Integral Port Administration (API) announced through its monthly report that the municipality is among the top 10 ports, nationwide, in cargo movement from the Gulf and the Caribbean, with a total of 3 million 363 thousand 582 tons shipped only in the first half of the year.

In the same way, it was averaged that, thanks to these activities, Progreso is also the second national port in the largest export and import of agricultural bulk, since only up to the first half of the year transactions were recorded for 1 million 368 thousand 601 tons of inputs, including corn, wheat, soy, canola stand out.

It also transcended the sixth place in containerized cargo movement with goods such as beer, pork, fruits and vegetables, honey, among others, compared to the first half of the previous year, this item shows an increase of 23.7 percent.

The same site deals with oil and derivatives, thanks to transactions that managed to move 1 million 260 thousand 915 tons. The port also climbed a notch by placing itself in seventh place within the framework pertaining to mineral bulk and non-petroleum fluids with 122.9 million tons that have passed through the Fiscal Wharf. Added to this list is also the loose cargo with a movement of 166 thousand 967 tons.

These numbers adhere to the numbers obtained in the first half of the year, with mobilization of 3 million 363 thousand 582 tons of commercial cargo derived from the arrival of 312 vessels, achieving an increase of 15.4 percent, with respect to the movement that was obtained during 2020.

Within the general cargo category, there was an increase of 180.5 percent, thanks to the products that presented a blip, which were: sugar, rod, rails, wire rod, adding pig feed, cement and machinery.

Likewise, an increase of 15.7 percent was prolonged with 558,108 tons within the statistics of hydrocarbons such as magna gasoline, premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and asphalt.

